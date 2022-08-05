Downtown Bettendorf is growing with new businesses, programs aimed at sprucing up

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization is boasting about recent growth.

Eight new businesses have opened in downtown Bettendorf, such as Once Again Furniture and Precious Paws Veterinary Hospital, and six downtown businesses have spent at least $50,000 sprucing up facades, for a total of $277,000 in building refurbishments over the past year.

Downtown housing occupancy at 98.7%, the highest in the region. The Downtown Bettendorf Organization, an arm of the Quad Cities Chamber of commerce has made efforts to improve the aesthetic of downtown through litter collection and weed control.

“We’ve worked together in the past year on code enforcement, graffiti, parks and right-of-way maintenance, signage and the Downtown Master Plan,” said Executive Director Ryan Jantzi. “Collaboration and communication are creating a thriving downtown Bettendorf where people want to live, work and play, and we have so much more to look forward to.”

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said he's pleased with the efforts.

“They have done exactly what we were hoping might happen,” he said. “As the city embarked upon our revitalization of the downtown and riverfront corridor, we were very hopeful that we would find leadership in the business owners and the property owners in that area of town to step up to try to help us with what they'd like to see and how the city could help them.”

Gallagher reiterated the importance of DBO acting as a unified voice for downtown Bettendorf businesses, the principle on which the organization was founded.

Over the next year, the business group hopes to continue its momentum with plans to increase funding for facade and interior grants to $75,000, hire a seasonal cleaning ambassador and bring more housing to the area, among other goals.