Downtown Bettendorf Organization, a division of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, has named its Board of Directors for the organization's new Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District.
They will manage the SSMID, where downtown business owners pay a special tax to improve the district, like beautification efforts, marketing and promotion projects, festivals, enhanced maintenance and research and development projects.
Board members include Chair and President/Owner of Bowe Machine Simon Bowe, President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union Dale Owen, Conceptual Design Inc. owner Michelle Blunk, Vice President and General Manager of Isle Casino Nancy Ballenger, IMEG Civil Engineer Vice President Pat Eikenberry, Owner and President of K&K Hardware Don Keller, Build to Suit founder Kevin Koellner, Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn, American Family Insurance Agent Seth Rowland, Quad-Cities Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler, Money Matters owner Valerie Search, Total Maintenance Inc. President Barron Sexson and Tango Salon owner Leann Themas.
The board will have terms of one, two or three years and will meet monthly.