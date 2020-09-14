Downtown construction unearths Davenport's past

"The only visual indication may be a manhole cover in the sidewalk that was removed so coal delivery companies could deliver coal under the manhole," as was the case with the Union Arcade building, Walker said. "I’ve even seen conveyor belts for inventory."

Clay Merritt, Davenport's capital manager, said such underground vaults were somewhat uncommon, but it was not surprising to find them along the city's historic riverfront.

"It differs according to block or section you’re (in downtown)," Merritt said. "You could be working downtown and not hit one. Then, you could turn around and hit one consecutively just one block over."

Locating them requires city engineering officials to flip through a 96-page, leather-bound book mapping all street and alley encroachments that existed in the city as of 1919.

In the past, crews have unearthed trolley rails and brick tunnels during sewer work and street construction.

"The more work that we’re doing in the historic parts of town, the more of this is being unearthed," Merritt said. "And we're going deep in terms of exaction for street reconstruction or sewer repair work, and so we're more likely to find something left behind from decades ago. As we do more in these areas, we’re certainly prone to find more things."

