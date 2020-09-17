Downtown Davenport block party to celebrate businesses, social-distance style next weekend

From grand openings to first anniversaries and beyond, the small businesses downtown Davenport are ready to celebrate with a block party from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
East Second Street, between Perry and Iowa streets, will be closed for the free Celebration on Second Street party, which will mark Theo & Co.’s first anniversary; Cookies & Dreams’ and The Drawing Room’s grand openings, and more, according to a news release. Other participating businesses include The Half Nelson, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Front Street Brewery, Stompbox Brewing, Crafted QC, Barrel House, Salon Static, Major Art & Hobby, Backwater CrossFit and Chocolate Manor.
Food trucks from Lopiez, Cushman’s Food & Engine and The Big Cheese will be on hand, as well as live music by Tim Stop and Lewis Knudsen. Classic cars, provided by Rob Wolfe also will be on display.
Masks/facial coverings are required to enter buildings, and social distancing must be observed, according to organizers.
For more information, visit the celebration’s Facebook event page at bit.ly/3iIoXwX.
