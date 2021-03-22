Downtown Davenport library reopens following $1.6 million renovation

After months of being closed, the Davenport Public Library's downtown branch reopened Monday with a new, modern look following a $1.6 million renovation.
Built in 1968, the Main Library closed in late December for a much-needed update to meet the research and media needs of today’s patrons, library director Amy Groskopf previously said.
The library reopening was pushed back by about a week, due to delays in receiving construction materials, according to city officials.
"They've done a great job in opening up new public spaces, responding to what the needs are of libraries today," Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, said.
FRIENDS of the Davenport Public Library raised a little more than $830,000 through private donations and a 2½-year capital campaign for the project, which included: new individual study rooms, a new first-floor public meeting room, a more defined children’s area, a new teen space, improved public computer area and a new flex space that can be used as a makerspace area for programming and do-it-yourself projects.
Such work spaces — where people can gather to create, invent and learn using 3D printers, software, electronics, craft and hardware supplies, and tools — have become increasingly popular as part of a national push to drive innovation in manufacturing, engineering, industrial design, hardware technology and education.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the space is currently being used to provide additional public computers for patrons needing internet access.
"Eventually, we will have all kinds of new technology in there, (such as) a 3D printer, but we haven't quite decided yet on all the new technology that will be in there," said Brittany Peacock, community outreach supervisor at the Davenport Public Library.
Patrons must wear masks while in the building, computers may be used by reservation only and there is a 30-minute time limit for non-computer users.
Once COVID-19 precautions are eased, Peacock said the library hopes to use the new space for "make-and-take crafts" and "how-to" tutorials for utilizing makerspace resources and technology to create, invent, learn and explore.
"We're all transitioning into doing things ourselves, and this space is intended to promote the DIY learning experience," Peacock said. "It's another added service we can provide to our community that may be expensive or inaccessible to the general public to help them become successful in whatever they wish to pursue."
Families, too, can enjoy a new children’s section complete with new shelving and seating, and convenient self-checkout computers are now located throughout the first floor.
"Before, the whole library main floor was open," Peacock said. "That's the biggest improvement — a wonderful, defined space" for both children and teens to wonder safely and call their own.
Some work will continue, including renovations to the library's upstairs bathrooms to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the installation of new lighting and landscaping, Peacock said.
The Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center has reopened by appointment only for local history and genealogical research. Appointments can be made by calling (563) 326-7832 or in person at the service desk located on the main floor.