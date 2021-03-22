Downtown Davenport library reopens following $1.6 million renovation

Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the space is currently being used to provide additional public computers for patrons needing internet access.

"Eventually, we will have all kinds of new technology in there, (such as) a 3D printer, but we haven't quite decided yet on all the new technology that will be in there," said Brittany Peacock, community outreach supervisor at the Davenport Public Library.

Patrons must wear masks while in the building, computers may be used by reservation only and there is a 30-minute time limit for non-computer users.

Once COVID-19 precautions are eased, Peacock said the library hopes to use the new space for "make-and-take crafts" and "how-to" tutorials for utilizing makerspace resources and technology to create, invent, learn and explore.

"We're all transitioning into doing things ourselves, and this space is intended to promote the DIY learning experience," Peacock said. "It's another added service we can provide to our community that may be expensive or inaccessible to the general public to help them become successful in whatever they wish to pursue."

Families, too, can enjoy a new children’s section complete with new shelving and seating, and convenient self-checkout computers are now located throughout the first floor.