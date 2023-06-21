One of three murals by Quad City Arts' Metro Arts Youth Program is beginning to show its theme in downtown Davenport.
A railroad embankment at Iowa and 3rd streets is supplying the pallet for a mural that offers a nod to the late Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram, who died Feb. 14 at the age of 98. It reflects a love of the circus.
Another mural by Metro Arts Youth will appear on a wall at Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop, 323 E. 3rd., Davenport, and the third is at Duck Creek and Marquette. The students first painted fresh backgrounds, then sketched their designs and this week began painting.