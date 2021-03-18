 Skip to main content
Downtown Davenport Partnership announces Bix Block Parties; Alternating Currents dates announced
Downtown Davenport Partnership announces Bix Block Parties; Alternating Currents dates announced

Local artists Alan Sweet, left, and Bret Dale perform at UP Skybar in Davenport as part of Alternating Currents Festival. This year's festival will return Aug. 19-22.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is bringing a new twist to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend.

The partnership will replace the traditional street fest featuring traveling vendors with a more local focus, introducing Bix Block Parties for this year's festivities, from July 23-24.

According to a release from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Bix Block Parties will highlight the neighborhood with multiple blocks of events programmed by adjacent business owners throughout downtown Davenport. The DDP will provide assistance to businesses with funding, marketing and coordination.

"This Bix 7 weekend, we want Quad Citizens to come and spend local, attend block party events, and experience the restaurants, bars, and retailers of our downtown neighborhood," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the DDP. "This is a great opportunity to celebrate the people, places and local flavor that make us who we are as we lift up small businesses who need our support."

Also, the DDP announced the Alternating Currents Festival will return Aug. 19-22. The festival that highlights music, film, comedy and art is located throughout the Quad-Cities.

Organizers are now accepting 2021 Alternating Currents Film Festival submissions, with an early deadline of April 5, and final entries due no later than June 1.

Both events will enforce recommended COVID-19 protocols this summer and adapt festival planning as needed.

