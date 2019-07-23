Eighty-seven business and property owners will be awarded a total of more than $400,000 to assist with recovery after record-setting flooding this past spring.
The recipients were announced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership at its annual meeting Tuesday.
"At the end of the day, all of the people in this room have been affected by this one way or another — whether you were hit with water, whether you weren't hit with water and your numbers were down 40 percent because nobody could get to your business," Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter during his Tuesday remarks. "The bright side of that of that story is that the response to that has been nothing short of incredible."
The money, totaling $431,261, comes from a 501 (c) 3 designated nonprofit corporation affiliated with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, Grow Quad-Cities-Iowa Fund, and through the Downtown Davenport Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District. Donations to Grow Quad-Cities came from entities such as Genesis Health System, which had a "significant" contribution from the Quad-City River Bandits, MidAmerican Energy, Adler Theatre/RiverCenter, Quad-Cities Community Foundation and Ruhl & Ruhl Commercial Company.
Sixty-three affected businesses throughout Scott County and Rock Island County will receive Grow Quad-Cities-Iowa grants, which range from $300 to $3,500. Twenty-four businesses and property owners that received funding through Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District will receive funding that ranges from $1,500 to $10,000. An additional $37,630 is pending final approval for properties seeking bids for improvements as well.
Carter highlighted businesses like Ruby's and LoPiez Slices that bounced back and acknowledged there were also businesses still unopen. "It is tragic, and we're doing everything we can to make sure those who are not open get open as soon as we can," he said.
In his remarks to attendees of the meeting, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch described Davenport and downtown as "can-do." He encouraged attendees to look forward and assist local businesses. "Our next assignment is to go down there and use every one of those restaurants. That's the next step, to show that not only do we care about you when you're in trouble but now we care about you when you're doing well and starting to succeed.
"This community's committed to making great things happen downtown, in addition to all of the wonderful initiatives that are happening right now," he said. "We remember what's happened, but it's in the past and now we look at exciting ways to look toward the future."