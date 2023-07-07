The Downtown Davenport Partnership is looking for artists to create murals for the bi-state summer music and arts festival.

Five artists will be picked to create a mural "that embodies the vibrancy of our Quad-Cities community" during the 2023 Alternating Currents festival — from Aug. 17-20, according to a news release.

The mural will go on the garage doors at 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, which will add to other downtown artistic efforts, including five new sculptures on 2nd Street and two new murals at 2nd and Iowa streets being done by Quad City Arts.

Selected artists would begin drawing their design at the mural site Aug. 17 and paint throughout Alternating Currents — to be completed by 3 p.m. Aug. 20. The partnership is to provide painting materials.

A committee of Downtown Davenport Partnership Staff, the DDP Public Art Committee, and lead artists Atlanta Dawn and Heidi Sallows will review applications, which are due by noon July 24.

Artists must submit a design that fits within an 8-foot by 10-foot wall space, artist bio, and previous work.

Applications may be submitted online.

“This mural will add great value to our placemaking efforts in downtown Davenport and illustrates the talent of our local artists, too,” said DDP Executive Director Kyle Carter. “We’re thrilled to offer QC artists a chance to be creative and build our unique sense of place.”

Alternating Currents is a bi-state festival billed as bringing more than 100 music, arts and comedy acts at more than 30 venues in Quad-City area downtowns.