Downtown Davenport road closures coming for Quad-City Times Bix 7

Motorists are being advised to consider alternate routes or early planning to get into downtown Davenport next weekend during Quad-City Times Bix 7-related road closures.

Beginning Friday morning, July 23, some downtown streets will be closed for the 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7, along with several block parties.

Here are the street closures and times:

Brady Street, from 4th Street to Palmer Drive, closed 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Brady Street, from River Drive to 4th Street, closed 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Pershing Avenue, E. 2nd to E. 4th, closed 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.

E. 2nd Perry to Main St., closed 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.

E. 3rd, from Brady Street to River Drive will be closed from 1 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday. (The area of E. 3rd at the RiverCenter will be open for packet pickup and the Hotel Blackhawk to guests until 9 p.m. Friday.)

W. 3rd, from Brady to Ripley closed from 9 a.m Friday to noon Sunday.