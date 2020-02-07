Downtown Davenport still fighting 'hangover' from 2019 flood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One reason, he said, is because there are fewer people living in downtown apartments. And that is because the biggest month for annual apartment leasing is in June, with people looking in May, and in 2019, that was just the time Davenport was literally under water, he said.

Another factor: Employers Lee Enterprises and RMS (McGladrey) vacated the Mississippi Plaza office building.

"That really hurts," Bush said. "It really hurts the downtown lunch business and the after-work dinner business. It's tough on everybody."

Looking east down her block of 2nd Street, Dawson of SiS sees only Crafted QC and Theo's & Co., a men's clothing store, as the remaining retail businesses. Trash Can Annie's, Ragged Records, Abernathy's and Dress for Success are gone. The first two did not reopen after the flood — at least not yet — and the other two moved.

"We had the best synergy down here," Dawson said. "It's heartbreaking to just watch it evaporate."

But there are positives as well, said Pete Stopulos, who owns several buildings in the area, including 210 E. River Drive where the Roam bar and lounge was located.