Occupants of a three-story building downtown Rock Island have been evacuated, due to falling bricks.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, the Rock Island Fire Department received a call reporting bricks were falling from the building at 217 17th Street, Fire Chief Bob Graff said.

"A neighbor called and stated that there were bricks on the sidewalk and appeared to have fallen from the top of the building," Graff said.

The fire department asked the city's inspection division to respond and assist in evaluating the building, he said.

Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said the building was determined to be unsafe and unfit for occupancy until repairs are made.

"By approximately 9:30 p.m., the Fire Marshal and Building Official determined jointly that the building was unsafe and ordered that it be evacuated," Brainard said Tuesday.

Spellbound New Age & Gift shop occupies the ground floor, and three of the four apartments on the second and third floors were occupied, he said. Two of three tenants were notified of the evacuation late Monday while a third was not at home.

City staff said Tuesday that all residents were safely relocated to temporary accommodations and were referred to the Red Cross for aid.

At this time, Brainard said, the parapet (partial wall) on the front roof line of the building is the only known portion of the building in need of repair, but additional work may be required after a structural assessment is conducted.

It is not yet known what caused the deterioration.

Spellbound, the first-floor gift shop, posted on FaceBook, saying when workers arrived Tuesday, the building was restricted by fencing. The operators of the business have since been in contact with city officials, they wrote, and hope to reopen soon.

"We're just grateful that this is an inconvenience for us and the upstairs tenants and not a tragedy," the Spellbound post states.

The fire marshal and building official will be reviewing inspection records and a comprehensive evaluation will be undertaken as city staff works with the property owner to achieve code compliance, Brainard said.

Rock Island County records show the building is owned by Matt Stern and an unidentified partner. Stern's representative was on site, consulting with city staff, they said. The city's written notice, Brainard said, orders that a structural assessment be conducted and the scope of needed repairs be prepared within seven days.