With a little help from an expert Thursday, a serious-looking Shedrick Walker of Park View nailed it.
So did dozens of other eighth-grade students from around the Quad-Cities. The Quad-City Student Trades Initiative Team, which includes the Davenport School District, held the second annual Hands-On Trades (HOT) Expo at the National Guard Armory, 3615 Brady St., Davenport.
Activities introduced 145 Iowa and Illinois eighth-grade students to the building trades industry, with students trying out hands-on tasks under the supervision of Quad-City industry professionals.
It might have been the loudest “workplace” in the Quad-Cities, with the bang of hammers and the buzz of enthusiastic chatter and laughter all around.
“I just know I’m going to work while I’m in high school,” said Walker, who successfully drove nails into a board while other students shouted encouragement. He wants to take more hands-on classes in high school that might lead to a trade.
That’s the whole idea of the expo: To create student awareness about high-demand, high-wage job options available in the Quad-Cities, said Jennifer Boyd, curriculum specialist for career and tech education for Davenport schools.
In the background, hammers drove in more nails while Wyatt Gentz of Long Grove and Ephram Huscko of Eldridge took their turns.
Learning about high-paying trades will allow students to enroll in high school curriculum that will help them follow a path, she said.
Trades workers can earn $25,000 for a job such as a construction laborer to more than $100,000, depending on the responsibilities, said Lauren Hargrave, Carl Perkins Facilitator and career coordinator at Davenport schools.
Across the room, Craig Peekenschneider, student-built homes instructor for Davenport, coached Lauren Golinghorst of Eldridge on the proper hammer-and-nail process.
“Now you’ve got to be able to do it without looking,” he said. “”When you’re done nailing, you’ve got the next one ready.
“There’s a rhythm to it: Boom boom SET, boom boom SET,” he explained, and Lauren got it – they exchanged an appreciative fist-bump before she went on to the next activity.
The expo, he said, is good for the profession. “We’re losing the trades. We’re in need of young people,” he said, adding it’s nice to see students getting excited about such professions.
Emilee Borkhardt of Milan was among a group of students who successfully took part in bricklaying.
“My dad worked in building and construction his whole life, so I’ve been around it a lot," she said. "We never call anybody out to our house because he just fixes it.”
She likes to work with her hands, and eventually wants to become a florist. The expo, she said, will "impact what I do at home and maybe in the future.”