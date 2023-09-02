Destiny Baptist Church of Christ will celebrate Pastor Donald William Johnson’s 30th pastoral anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17, during the 11 a.m. worship service, and an afternoon service at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island. The anniversary theme is “His Pastor Partnering with His Revitalized Church to Evangelize His World,” Philippians 1:1-11. Guest preacher is Dr. Robert Smith, Jr., former pastor of the New Mission Missionary Baptist Church of Cincinnati, Ohio and presently serves as Professor of Christian Preaching and holds the Charles T. Carter Baptist Chair of Divinity at Beeson Divinity School, Birmingham, Alabama.