Dr. Nicolas Shammas wants to put Davenport on the map for heart health

Tucked into a back corner of the brand-new R. Richard Bittner YMCA on Davenport's 4th Street, is a 7,000-square-foot suite of offices behind a locked door.
This is the new home of the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Dr. Nicolas Shammas, a native of Lebanon who has been practicing in the Quad-Cities for 25 years, providing hands-on care to heart patients at Genesis and UnityPoint, but also doing research.
As new drugs, devices and treatments involving cardiovascular care are dreamed up — all with the goal of improving what is currently available — they must be rigorously tested in the field before they can be approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA.
Shammas loves doing research.
He is passionate about it because it can improve outcomes, save lives. He and his wife Gail, a nurse who works for the foundation as a research coordinator, sit around evenings at their Bettendorf home, discussing what could be done next.
"It becomes an obsession," Shammas says in his mile-a-minute delivery. "This is what I do. Discussion of future projects. How can we move forward. It keeps us going."
Of equal importance is education; he wants to share what he has learned so that all providers can give the best care.
Every year the foundation sponsors an event called the Cardiovascular Innovations and Practice conference so that all Quad-City region providers are, as Shammas says, "on the same page."
"Everyone needs to understand the standards of practice. You cannot practice outside the guidelines and the guidelines are changing rapidly."
The work he and his staff do in the Quad-Cities has implications nationally and internationally. Research results are written up in publications — Shammas has been a participating author in more than 400 publications so far — and he is a presenter at national and international professional meetings.
Shammas was the third cardiologist in the world to insert a new stent for leg veins in July 2016 at Genesis, for example, and he traveled to Taiwan to help train a vascular specialist there.
His research also can help lead to national approval of new drugs/devices/procedures that improve care.
The personal connection
Shammas became interested in cardiovascular care while still in Lebanon, but his work takes on a personal note knowing that his wife's father died at age 41 after his legs were amputated.
Amputation can be the result of poor blood flow to one's lower legs and it is always "a disaster," Shammas says.
Amputees become inactive, develop psychological problems and depression "and spiral down very quickly. Thirty to 40% die within a year."
Much of his research is focused on improving blood flow to the lower legs, thus saving legs. "Saving legs is saving lives, essentially."
When did research begin?
Shammas moved to the Quad-Cities in 1995 and in 1997, he began a coronary and peripheral vascular research program at Genesis to complement existing electrophysiology research. By 2000, he realized he could do more if he was his own boss, if he didn't have to clear decisions with hospital administration. In 2002, he formed a nonprofit, 501(C)(3) foundation to do research and education.
To get started — find a home, buy equipment, hire people to run it — he received $100,000 from the Bechtel Trusts, administered by the late Richard Bittner.
Bittner, who provided legal advice for Shammas, saw the work of the foundation as a way of to improve the quality of life in the Quad-Cities and that was always his guiding principal in approving grants.
"Dad was enthused about Midwest Cardiovascular because it presented dual benefits of improving this community's health care and providing significant employment opportunities by a not-for-profit employer," Jeff Bittner, Bechtel Trusts trustee, wrote in an email.
The foundation's first home was in the US Bank building downtown, then a ranch-style house on Lombard Street, east of Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street. It moved into the Y within the past several weeks.
The foundation has six full- and three part-time employees plus contractors for services such as information technology. At any point in time, it is participating in 20-30 clinical trials, some short, some long.
How do these trials come about?
Trials come about in two ways. First, a medical company that has developed a potentially new drug/device/procedure or new way of using an existing drug/device/procedure needs to have it tested.
The company will solicit research facilities capable of doing the work, a contract will be signed and study will begin. The company pays for the work and is the sponsor.
A second way is if a researcher/investigator such as Shammas initiates his own study, securing financial backing from a third party such as a company, society or other entity that believes the research is important enough to support, and again, a contract is signed, but the researcher/investigator is the sponsor.
In that case, "we are completely responsible from A to Z, from the research to analysis to publication," he said.
Can you give an example of a trial?
The foundation continues to conduct a trial in which it uses high-energy sounds — the same ones doctors use to destroy kidney stones — to make cracks in calcium that has collected on the walls of a patient's blood vessels. This is a condition called arterial sclerosis, sometimes referred to as "hardening of the arteries."
A problem with this condition is that because the vessels are calcified, they no longer expand so that a stent, a stainless steel mesh tube that could open the vessel, cannot be inserted. But when high-energy sounds are applied to the calcium, tiny cracks form, and this allows the vessel to stretch enough that a life-saving stent can be inserted, Shammas explained.
Shammas did this work at UnityPoint with 110 people. "We did this way before anyone else around us had that technology," he said.
How do you find these patients, and do they know you are doing a trial?
Patients are those people who come up in the course of routine practice and YES know they are part of a trial.
Before any trial work is done, a research coordinator will explain what is involved and any potential issues, including risks and benefits and the standard of care they will receive if they do not wish to participate. A consent form for a trial procedure may run upwards of 14 pages, as opposed to the one- or two-page form for an already approved procedure.
What does this high-powered research mean to the Quad-Citian on the street?
Better care.
If a person has a heart problem, he or she will have the benefit of the latest information because their provider was either personally involved, or attended a conference that shared the knowledge.
"This is a way to bring new technology to the Quad-Cities," Shammas said. "We want to bring up-to-date pharmaceuticals. We can't just be trailing behind. We can't wait for years. If you do this, you'll never be a leader. The only door is research. High-quality research."
How did the foundation end up in the Y?
Brad Martell, president and CEO of the Iowa Mississippi Valley YMCA, remembers it this way: The foundation was beginning to outgrow its space about the same time the Y was outgrowing its 2nd Street location, so Bittner — a staunch supporter of both — said, "can I write you a check and you both go in the same building?"
"It's a natural fit on a lot of different levels," Martell continues. "We have a lot of people who want to lose weight, want to get fit. Working with the research center, they can be part of that."
Said Jeff Bittner: "In dad's view, having the downtown Y and (the research foundation) located in the same facility seemed a 'natural fit.' The underlying theme was, and is, to improve this community's overall health."
What is IN your new office space? What happens there?
Shammas jumps at the chance to give a tour, beginning at the reception area, then down to a side entrance that can be used to keep foundation visitors separate from those using the Y. Then it's off to the:
• Conference room. Tables and chairs can accommodate about 35 people for small conferences, and there is a screen for Zoom-type meetings in which speakers from anywhere in the world can be brought in.
Not all conferences will be here, though. The foundation will continue to sponsor bigger gatherings of 150-175 people at off-site locations.
• Offices. These include individual rooms for Shammas, a nurse practitioner, nutritionist, research coordinators and media coordinator.
• Core lab. The critical work of analyzing data happens here.
On this day, for example, John Shammas (Dr. Shammas' son) is sitting in front of two computer screens. The left shows a straight-on image of a clot in the groin area of a patient. The right shows an image inside that blood vessel, with the length and diameter of the blockage.
He is analyzing the images with specialized software "to make sure everything is quantitatively measured and evaluated rather than subjective," Shammas said.
The core lab does not evaluate effectiveness; it makes sure the data is correct.
• Lab. This will be used for procedures such as ultrasounds, EKGs, or blood draws and analysis.
• Two patient rooms. For exams.
• Storage. Shammas unlocks a room with floor-to-ceiling metal shelves filled with boxes that are, in turn, filled with binders containing trial management information.
"Storage is critical," Shammas explains. Data must be stored up to 15 years after a trial ends. Some storage is electronic, but FDA auditors like to see paper, too. "You cannot lose data. That would be a disaster. It is kept here (electronically) and in the cloud."
Periodically, the FDA will randomly select a research site to audit, dispatching employees to "inspect every single piece of paper." They may stay for four-five days, checking "every single thing done — protocols, follow-up, data clean up (matching data to the source), everything to make sure we have followed all the rules and regulations.
"We had an auditor here four times and there were zero hiccups. We were perfect. I am so proud of that."
And auditing is strict. "Every piece of data must have a signature and a date. The more you miss, the less likely your drug or device will be approved."
In addition, monitors — third-party inspectors hired by the sponsor of the clinical trial — review data. "Even though we are doing it, there is a third party. We are independently validated," Shammas said.
The doors to the storage rooms stay locked unless opened by an authorized person, and there are security cameras at either end of the hallway to monitor who comes and goes.
• Research student room. Bringing on research students is another way of educating, spreading knowledge. The foundation typically hosts two to four students annually, locally or from overseas, for anywhere from three months to a year.
"We teach them how to develop a trial, how to collect data and analyze, how to think statistically and at the end of the day, we put them out there in the public to present the data," Shammas says. "These guys are publishing papers and they got trained right here!"
The foundation had no students this year because of COVID-19 but hopes to re-start this summer.
To grow, to put Davenport on the map as a research center
If Shammas ever tires of cardiovascular care/research/education, he could certainly get a job with the Chamber of Commerce, as he is a tireless advocate for the foundation, how it is a leader in research and how it has the potential to "put Davenport on the map."
He hopes that the foundation's move to the Y will allow it to grow.
"We need more investigators ... more researchers who are wiling to put in the time and effort not for their own glory ... but for science and for the community.
Dr. Mike Giudici, a cardiac eletrophysiologist who worked with Shammas for 17 years, describes him as a very energetic, "entrepreneurial sort of guy in some ways" whose ability to start and sustain the research foundation while at the same time caring for patients — "that's a really strong skill set."
"We can talk about the Hall of Fame ... it's not that you had a great season, it's that you had consistently great seasons for many years."
Some doctors come to a community, make money and leave, retiring somewhere else, Giudici said. That is not Shammas.
And Shammas isn't shy about letting people know. "This is so unique, this is so progressive that we've got this site right here in the Quad-Cities," he said of the center. "There is a ripple effect of positive things.
"The sky is the limit."