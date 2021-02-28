Dr. Nicolas Shammas wants to put Davenport on the map for heart health

In that case, "we are completely responsible from A to Z, from the research to analysis to publication," he said.

Can you give an example of a trial?

The foundation continues to conduct a trial in which it uses high-energy sounds — the same ones doctors use to destroy kidney stones — to make cracks in calcium that has collected on the walls of a patient's blood vessels. This is a condition called arterial sclerosis, sometimes referred to as "hardening of the arteries."

A problem with this condition is that because the vessels are calcified, they no longer expand so that a stent, a stainless steel mesh tube that could open the vessel, cannot be inserted. But when high-energy sounds are applied to the calcium, tiny cracks form, and this allows the vessel to stretch enough that a life-saving stent can be inserted, Shammas explained.

Shammas did this work at UnityPoint with 110 people. "We did this way before anyone else around us had that technology," he said.

How do you find these patients, and do they know you are doing a trial?

Patients are those people who come up in the course of routine practice and YES know they are part of a trial.