Drastic spring cemetery cleanup upsets some Geneseo families

Under the rules for both Oakwood and North cemeteries, only decorations that are on the stone itself or on the base of the tombstone are allowed. Flowers, statues, porcelain butterflies, kaleidoscope-like wind catchers and other items can't be placed in the dirt because of mowing.

Hollenkamp said the city should have been working to communicate the rules as of three months ago. She said a discussion would be held at the April 27 committee of the whole meeting.

“I'm not making any excuses — we are 100% at fault for taking actions before notifying anyone,” she said. “We are going to have a meeting and discuss it, and at that point we will be messaging what's going to be happening.”

The mayor also responded.

“The actions many of you witnessed yesterday both in person and through social media are unacceptable, and on behalf of the city I hear your heartbreak and your passionate outrage,” Johnson said.

“Proper notification was not given (and) as mayor, city administrator and the city council, the buck stops with us,” he stated. “Advertising of the cleanup and the items prohibited should have been in all forms of media well in advance.”