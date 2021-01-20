Dreaming of a getaway? Quad-Cities travel agent says resorts are getting creative to get your business

After a tough spring, summer and fall, things were starting to really pick up for Teresa Gonzalez, owner/manager of Gulliver’s Travel in Duck Creek Mall.
It had started to pick up at Throne Travel, too, especially in in early January.
Then the CDC ruled last week that anyone coming to the U.S. must have a negative test for COVID-19 to come into the country.
Before then Gonzalez was looking at a tremendous turnaround that began in November before COVID-19 numbers increased, with a lot of people having re-booked after spring trips were cancelled.
Gonzalez, the manager/owner of Gulliver’s Travels Duck Creek believes she had about 450 people she alone booked at her agency in November, then another 750 people on the books at her business in January and 1,000 set up for March.
Pent-up frustration, good reports online from vacationers, and experienced travelers seeing much better cleanliness and service from airlines and resorts, plus less crowded conditions were some of the reasons for what looked to be a major pick-up in travel.
Gonzalez said November was her best ever in the travel industry, and she even used the word “boom” when describing what was happening for her business in early January.
Then came the announcement from the CDC requiring all international travelers to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon reentering the U.S.
“It just kind of put a question mark on it all and everybody had all these what ifs," Gonzalez said. “Everybody is in a different situation.”
Some already had COVID-19, some had already been vaccinated or would be by the time of their trip. Others had been vaccinated but their families had not been. Suddenly, trips to the Mexican Caribbean, which did not require a negative COVID-19 test, did not seem so valuable since a person needed a negative test to get back home.
And Gonzalez said, others feared they could get stuck in their vacation spot if they tested positive.
Things were wild, she said. In a little more than 24 hours she went from having eight texts and 10 emails about possibly setting up trips to nearly as many communications wondering about the trip they had already set up.
But by Thursday of last week, she received some good news. Most of the hotel/resorts her clients book (five-and-six-stars) had come up with a solution that thrilled her. "They've put in free testing for people 72 hours prior to departure in the hotel lobby," she said. "And if for some reason they test positive, they can stay there for up to 14 days for free. And the airlines are letting them change their return tickets."
Even lesser-priced resorts are offering people free round-trip rides to testing sites, she said, as well as discounted stays.
Some hotels are even offering two free tests in case a person gets a false positive on the first one, she said.
"It's like amazing," she said. "They came up with all of this in like 24 hours. The hotels are like 'we are going to make it so sweet no one wants to cancel.'"
Gonzalez was in the process last Thursday of calling many that had already booked.
She even thinks the boom in her industry could still happen eventually.
For now, taking a trip depends on where people and their families are in terms of COVID-19 including things like if they've been vaccinated, had COVID-19, and if they can afford to be in a foreign country free for 14 days in case they catch it while on vacation.
In retrospect, she's finding many clients think requiring a negative test to return to the U.S. is a good policy and will cause people to be more careful while on vacation or not go if they have symptoms.
Still, it was a whirlwind few days for her. "The twists and turns of travel," she said. "It's ever changing, but it's funny how the hotels will just come up with these amazing solutions."