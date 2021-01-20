Dreaming of a getaway? Quad-Cities travel agent says resorts are getting creative to get your business

“It just kind of put a question mark on it all and everybody had all these what ifs," Gonzalez said. “Everybody is in a different situation.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some already had COVID-19, some had already been vaccinated or would be by the time of their trip. Others had been vaccinated but their families had not been. Suddenly, trips to the Mexican Caribbean, which did not require a negative COVID-19 test, did not seem so valuable since a person needed a negative test to get back home.

And Gonzalez said, others feared they could get stuck in their vacation spot if they tested positive.

Things were wild, she said. In a little more than 24 hours she went from having eight texts and 10 emails about possibly setting up trips to nearly as many communications wondering about the trip they had already set up.

But by Thursday of last week, she received some good news. Most of the hotel/resorts her clients book (five-and-six-stars) had come up with a solution that thrilled her. "They've put in free testing for people 72 hours prior to departure in the hotel lobby," she said. "And if for some reason they test positive, they can stay there for up to 14 days for free. And the airlines are letting them change their return tickets."