Dress for Success Quad-Cities will hold a Relocation Celebration fundraising sale on Sept. 14 to celebrate and help reduce its overstock inventory ahead of its move to a new permanent location.
The organization, which was evacuated and displaced by the spring Mississippi River flooding, is preparing to move from its temporary donated space to its own new home at 423 E. 32nd St., Davenport.
But before moving, it will hold a sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at its temporary location at Elmore Marketplace, 4201 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The final fundraising sale of the season is open to the public.
Shoppers can chose from new and nearly-new brand name attire and accessories at bargain prices. All funds raised will help with moving and creating a new space where Dress for Success Quad Cities’ clients can thrive.
The sale will include summer/spring clothing, shoes and accessories priced at $1 - $2. There also will be designer items from a local upscale boutique individually priced.
Dress for Success Quad-Cities has served more than 1,500 women since opening its doors by providing them with business-appropriate clothing, job-search support, mentoring and professional development programs.
Learn more, donate and volunteer at quadcities.dressforsuccess.org.