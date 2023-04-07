Severe storms that swept through the Quad-Cities earlier this week haven't stopped the Voy 61 Drive In Theatre from prepping its projector and popcorn poppers ahead of the warmer seasons.

Manager Sara Clasen said they've been making sure they're ready to welcome customers for the past couple of weeks, and have some surprises in store for the summer.

Outdoor movie theaters are welcoming the warming weather with the latest movies, games and concessions. Voy 61 Drive In Theatre, 1228 US-61, Delmar, Iowa, will open for its 73rd season this April 7 and 8 with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

What Clasen said she thinks keeps people coming back to the drive-in theater is its atmosphere of family fun away from modern screens.

"You can leave the electronics at home and just spend quality time together as a family," Clasen said. "There's so much to do there for hours before the movie starts, and you get two movies for the price of one. It's just quality, family time together, and that's what we pride ourselves on."

The Blue Grass Drive-In, 774 W Mayne St., Bluegrass, Iowa, also offers the chance to see box office hits outside this summer. The drive-in theater, showing movies Friday-Sunday, has four projectors for a multi-screen outdoor movie experience. This weekend it will premiere "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," "Scream 6," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Champions."

For free outdoor movies that might be a bit closer to home, Quad-Cities parks and recreation departments will host viewings throughout the summer:

Davenport Parks and Recreation will put on monthly Movies in the Park starting in May. The first event will show "Sing" May 19 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Beiderbecke Drive. "The Lorax" will play June 23 at the Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2828 Eastern Ave., and "Sing 2" will play July 21 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell. The free events will begin at 6 p.m. with food for sale and family activities, and movies will start at sunset. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Bettendorf Parks and Recreation will host four film showings in June for Movies in the Park at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St. The series will kick off June 3 with "Minions: The Rise of Gru," followed by "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" June 10, "Lightyear" June 17 and "DC League of Super-Pets" June 24. Movies are free to the public and begin at sundown. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Moline Parks and Recreation will play two free movies this summer for Movies in the Park. "The Mighty Ducks" will show at approximately 8:45 p.m. June 9 at Browning Park, at 15th Street and 22nd Avenue, and "The Avengers" will show at approximately 9 p.m. July 14 at Prospect Park, at 15th Street C and 31st Avenue. Guests should bring their own seating and snacks.