The Rock Island County Health Department offered flu vaccinations in a drive-thru clinic Sept. 30. It will offer walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. The clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.