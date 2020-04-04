Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 461 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Monday in Illinois. Seven new deaths …
- Updated
Nestled just off Davenport's 35th and Brady Streets, rests an icon, a Quad Cities staple since 1971.
- Updated
If the number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County exceeds morgue capacity, the coroner said he can get all the refrigeration trucks …
- Updated
A bar owner has been accused in Rock Island County of violating Illinois’ COVID-19 restrictions against serving food and drink on site.
- Updated
A woman waiting to pay for groceries Friday morning at Schnuck’s on Middle Road in Bettendorf might have summed up the way most Quad-City resi…
- Updated
One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.
- Updated
JOHNSTON — The novel coronavirus is on a trajectory to peak in Iowa during the next two to three weeks, a state public health official said Sunday.
- Updated
Davenport man held on burglary, sex abuse charges from Saturday night incident
- Updated
Davenport police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with a March 23 armed robbery of the Stop and Shop at 2920 W. Locust St.
- Updated
One of the Quad-City's favorite storytellers, Fran Riley, passed away Friday after a battle with prostate cancer. Riley, 66, worked in the are…