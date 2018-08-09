Fatigue is being blamed for a Sunday morning tractor-trailer crash on a Interstate 280 in Rock Island County that sent a man to University Hospitals, Iowa City
The crash involved one semi in the westbound lanes that went off the road around 11:30 a.m. near mile marker 10 — just before the highway crosses the Mississippi River, according to the Illinois State Police. The vehicle collided with some trees.
Both the driver and a passenger were injured, the state police said. Raymond R. Holmes, 61, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, the driver, suffered minor injuries. The passenger, identified as Clifton N. Gatling, 43, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had to be extricated from the tractor-trailer. He was first hospitalized locally, then flown to Iowa City. His injuries were considered severe, but not life-threatening.
Authorities suspect Holmes was tired, and his fatigue led to the accident, the state police said. He was cited for driving while fatigued.
There was no fuel spilled, or fire, because of the accident. The truck's cargo — rubber material used at playgrounds — had to be unloaded so the truck could be towed.