Driver identified in fatal train-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

Update: The name of the driver of a vehicle struck Saturday by a train in Whiteside County has been released.
Dead is Robert J. Merrill, 65, of Erie.
Merrill was northbound on Smit Road near Moline Road railroad crossing when an eastbound train struck the vehicle.
Merrill was pronounced dead on scene by Whiteside County Coroner's Office.
Merrill's 16-year-old daughter was in the front seat passenger seat, and was airlifted from the scene by Medforce to University Hospitals in Iowa City where she remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.
Earlier report: A 65-year-old Erie, Ill., man was killed and another person was injured when a train struck a passenger car Saturday in Whiteside County.
Neither name was released Sunday.
The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Moline and Smit roads in rural Whiteside County, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department.
The driver was headed north on Smit Road near Moline Road when the vehicle went through a railroad crossing. A Burlington Northern train, headed east, struck the vehicle on the driver’s side, according to the sheriff's department news release.
A representative of the Whiteside County coroner’s office pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old girl, a family member who was riding on the passenger side, was airlifted by Medforce to Iowa City to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Erie Fire/EMS, Erie police and Illinois State Police assisted at the scene.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
