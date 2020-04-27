Driver identified in fatal train-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: The name of the driver of a vehicle struck Saturday by a train in Whiteside County has been released.

Dead is Robert J. Merrill, 65, of Erie.

Merrill was northbound on Smit Road near Moline Road railroad crossing when an eastbound train struck the vehicle.

Merrill was pronounced dead on scene by Whiteside County Coroner's Office.

Merrill's 16-year-old daughter was in the front seat passenger seat, and was airlifted from the scene by Medforce to University Hospitals in Iowa City where she remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

Earlier report: A 65-year-old Erie, Ill., man was killed and another person was injured when a train struck a passenger car Saturday in Whiteside County.

Neither name was released Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Moline and Smit roads in rural Whiteside County, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department.