Driver in crash that damaged Palmer College gets two days in jail

The Davenport man who pleaded guilty to being intoxicated when he drove his pickup truck into the gym at Palmer College of Chiropractic has been sentenced to two days in jail.

Kyle Joseph Phillips, 37, crashed his truck into the building off Brady Street in Davenport on Nov. 5, 2021, causing about $160,000 in damage, according to Palmer's insurance company.

Though Phillips refused field-sobriety tests at the scene, police had sufficient evidence to require a blood draw, records show. His blood-alcohol content was .238, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

A letter to the court from Travelers insurance company indicates Phillips was driving while intoxicated when smashing into Palmer's gym and "urinating on their equipment."

Scott County District Associate Judge Christine Dalton sentenced him to 120 days with all but two days suspended. He also was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and two days of in-home suspension for each day of incarceration.

The Feb. 4 sentencing order contains the following statement: "While the financial fallout of Defendant's criminal act is significant, he had insurance and an intention to pay back Palmer for their damages.

"He has no prior alcohol offenses, has lost his vehicle, and likely his career because of this crime. He has taken steps to rehabilitate through securing a substance abuse evaluation and completing the treatment/education recommended and cooperated with law enforcement in the investigation and processing of this case."

Police also issued Phillips several citations related to the crash, including failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

