MOLINE — A driver injured Wednesday afternoon after striking the Williams, White & Company building at 600 River Drive was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island with unknown injuries.
The same driver had earlier struck a construction trailer at an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union location in Rock Island, according to a witness.
Police were notified of the accident at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to Moline Sgt. Kevin Cox.
The suspect was identified by Cox as an older man who lost control of his car and hit the northwest corner of the Williams, White building.
The man's condition was unknown, Cox said.
Employees working in the building declined to comment.
Witness Ben Nicholas, of DeWitt, Iowa, told Cox he was working on an ATM at the Rock Island credit union parking lot when the same driver crashed into a construction trailer there.
The driver left that scene before workers could learn his identity or health status.
After learning from a co-worker about the accident in Moline, Nicholas drove to the Moline scene to report what occurred in Rock Island.
Cox said Moline and Rock Island police officers simultaneously were investigating the reported crash, which remains under investigation.
No other information was available. A construction site supervisor declined to comment or file a complaint, according to a Rock Island police officer.