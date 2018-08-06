GENESEO, Ill. — Authorities have identified the man killed in a Saturday crash on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said that at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Barry E. Barlow, 54, of Panama City, Florida, was driving a 2014 Freightliner truck tractor with a box trailer when he struck a 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor with a car hauler trailer driven by Cheyenne O. Burgos, 44, of Palm Bay, Florida.
Barlow was westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 19 in Geneseo when it left the roadway, traveled through the center median and struck the eastbound semi driven by Burgos.
The trucks collided head on and, upon impact, the two trucks caught on fire.
Barlow was pronounced dead at the scene. Burgos was transported from the scene; his condition has not been released.
State police were aided at the scene by the Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneseo Fire Department, Geneseo EMS, MedForce, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Henry County Coroner. There were no hazardous materials being transported.
The investigation into the accident continues.