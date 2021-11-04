 Skip to main content
Driver of semitrailer injured after rig overturns on I-80 on-ramp in Davenport
Driver of semitrailer injured after rig overturns on I-80 on-ramp in Davenport

The driver of a semitractor-trailer was injured Thursday when his rig overturned on the eastbound Interstate 80 on-ramp from southbound U.S. Highway 61 in Davenport, police said.

The crash was reported at 4:59 p.m. 

The driver was taken from the scene via MedForce Aeromedical Transport to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. 

The extent of his injuries was not available Wednesday evening. 

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

The I-80 on-ramp from southbound U.S. 61 was closed for about three hours as police investigated the crash and the scene was cleared of debris.  

The Davenport Fire Department's Hazardous Materials team was called in to aid with cleanup of diesel fuel and other fluids leaking from the overturned tractor. 

No other injuries were reported. 

