Driver will not be charged in crash that damaged Bettendorf Burger King
A 74-year-old Bettendorf driver who struck a Burger King restaurant May 2 will not be fined or ticketed.
The driver of a 2010 Mercedes E 550 pulled into a parking spot in the Burger King lot, according to the accident report. While he was using the brake, his foot slipped off and became stuck between the brake and the gas pedal, causing him to lurch forward and strike the building.
The crash caused $10,300 in damage.
The accident happened about 4:10 p.m. at Burger King, 2951 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.
An indoor children’s playground is just inside the damaged area. No children were playing in that part of the playground at the time.