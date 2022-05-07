Drivers can expect construction delays this week around the Quad-Cities

River Drive in Moline between 19th Street and the Interstate 74 on-ramp will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for demolition of the old I-74 bridge structure.

Crews from Kramer North American will remove steel beams and piers adjacent to the road during the closure.

Drivers who are westbound on River Drive will be able to access the Iowa-bound on-ramp. Drivers eastbound on River Drive can turn right onto 19th Street, then left on 6th Avenue and left onto the Iowa-bound on-ramp.

Drivers exiting Illinois-bound I-74 at River Drive will have to turn left onto River Drive. Drivers needing to get to westbound River Drive will then turn right on 23rd Street, right on 4th Avenue and right on 19th Street to River Drive.

Downtown traffic may use 4th Avenue, 6th Avenue or 7th Avenue to get around the River Drive closure.

In Bettendorf on Wednesday, there will be intermittent lane closures on the eastbound I-74 on-ramp and the westbound I-74 off-ramp at Middle Road. The intermittent lane closures will continue for approximately four weeks.

There will also be a 12-foot width restriction on the ramps while the lane closures are in place.

In Davenport, the detour on Eastern Avenue at 53rd Street is delayed because of rain. Drivers should watch for northbound travel on Eastern at East 53rd Street to re-open and southbound travel on Eastern at East 53rd Street to shut down Wednesday or Thursday. Follow the detour signs or take an alternate route to avoid delays.

There will be stop-alternate travel at the intersections of Duck Creek and Utah Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Fairmount Street and Hickory Grove Road on Tuesday.

Rockingham Road will be in a stop-alternate travel pattern at Schmidt Road between Tuesday and Thursday.

Eastbound East Locust Street will be down to one lane between Woodland and Marlo avenues beginning Tuesday through June 10 for a new gas main and service installation by MidAmerican Energy.

