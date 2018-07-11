The Bettendorf Police Department has identified the two drivers involved in a vehicle versus semi-truck crash early Tuesday.
Police say that a 2000 Oldsmobile driven by Jonathan Talbot, 35, of East Moline was driving south on 23rd Street, failed to obey a red light and entered the intersection at State Street.
Talbot then drove into the driver’s side of a trailer being pulled by a 2014 Mack semi-truck traveling eastbound on State Street by Larry Larson, 59, of Davenport, according to police.
Talbot’s vehicle sustained severe damage as it struck the trailer and passed under it, according to police.
The vehicle exited the passenger side of the trailer and continued traveling southbound.
Talbot’s vehicle then drove off the roadway and struck various fixtures on the side of the roadway, including a stop light support post, a concrete planter and a fence, according to police.
He was transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Talbot's condition was not released but police said he is stable.
The crash resulted in an approximately 30 minute closure of eastbound State Street/US HWY 67.
The police department was assisted by the Iowa Department of Transportation Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Bettendorf Fire Department, and City of Bettendorf Public Works.
The incident remains under investigation.