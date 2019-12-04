Drivers uninjured in Clinton County crash

Two-vehicles were damaged in a crash in Clinton County Monday afternoon but both occupants escaped injury.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m., Monday, on Iowa 136 near 210 St., according to crash information from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maya Murtha, 17, of Clinton, was driving a Cadillac SRX sports utility vehicle east in the 4300 block of Iowa 136 when the vehicle slowed down to make a turn.

A 1995 Volvo driven, by Rosendo Cuatlacuatl, 17, of Clinton, was following and struck Murtha's vehicle from behind causing disabling damage.

Cuatlacuatl was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0