Dry conditions for the Quad-Cities for the next three days
Q-C WEATHER REPORT

Dry conditions for the Quad-Cities for the next three days

The Quad-Cities will get a break from the rain and snow for several days, but the National Weather Service, Davenport, is keeping an eye on another system that could produce some rain or snow Thursday.

“We’re going to be dry Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday. While Monday will be cloudy, Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be sunny with the high Wednesday possibly reaching into the middle 30s.

As far as the system that could hit Thursday, “it’s hard to tell at this point what that’s going to do,” Haase said.

Next weekend could also see an Arctic blast of cold air descend on the Quad-Cities that would keep high temperatures in the teens or lower Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows of zero or lower. The deep snowpack that is now covering a great part of the Quad-Cities and the rest of the Midwest will could make it even colder.

As far as snowfall from Saturday’s storm, 3.9 inches fell at the Davenport Municipal Airport while three inches was measured at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline. North of the Quad-Cities, Parkview, Iowa, registered four inches of snow.

