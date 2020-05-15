Dry, pleasant today but rain returns Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dry and pleasant weather today before active with in the form of showers and thunderstorms return to the area for the weekend according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and even a threat for severe weather exists for Saturday into Sunday morning.

Here is the rest of the National Weather Service forecast:

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 59. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.