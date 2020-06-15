Dry weather will continue through mid-week
topical top story

Dry weather will continue through mid-week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Monday weather

After a few isolated morning showers, today will be another sunny and dry day with low humidity according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid 70s to around 80.

The dry weather will continue through mid-week with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise
Local News

East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise

  • Updated

Good acts were coming with new booking manager, Kyle Peters of the Daiquiri Factory. “And he had just taken that over in February,” Tennant said. “But again we had a full calendar, Smashing Pumpkins, Upchurch and a few different ends of the genre spectrum. They were booked for (the spring)..”

Upchurch is being rescheduled, Tennant said, and Smashing Pumpkins is scheduled for Oct. 22.

He still greatly believes in his Rust Belt concept.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News