A Dubuque food bank is merging with River Bend Foodbank in an effort to meet its mission of closing the meal gap in Dubuque and Jackson counties in eastern Iowa.
Effective Jan. 1, St. Stephen's Food Bank will become a branch of River Bend, headquartered in west Davenport.
Founded nearly 35 years ago, St. Stephen's will continue its distribution operations in Dubuque and its four-person staff will join the River Bend organization. The decision gives the faith-based food bank access to River Bend's resources, including a larger warehouse, a freezer, coolers, an online ordering system and more staff.
"This merger will bless St. Stephen's Food Bank with economies of scale resulting in greater quantities and quality of food, improved logistics and a more efficient use of our personnel, equipment and volunteers," said Jeff Streinz, St. Stephen's board president. The merger will help "us inch ever closer to our goal of ending hunger in our community."
River Bend President and CEO Michael Miller said the two food banks have had a partnership for 30 years, with River Bend supplying food inventory to St. Stephen's, which in the industry is known as a Redistribution Organization, or RDO. "In our other 21 counties, we distribute to food pantries. There (in Dubuque), we give to the food bank and they distribute to food pantries. This is taking that relationship to the next level," he said.
Miller said this is a merger of two strong organizations. "They weren't desperately needing help, but very focused on ending hunger in Dubuque and Jackson counties, like we've been focused on ending hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois."
St. Stephen's "board, employees, volunteers, partner agencies, food donors and financial contributors have been feeding hungry people for over 30 years. Not only is the organization solid, but St. Stephen's has achieved impressive growth," he said.
According to Streinz, St. Stephen's has seen double-digit growth in food distribution and "operated in the black for 35 years."
But three years ago, data from the Map the Meal Gap, an annual food insecurity study conducted by the University of Illinois, showed "there was more need than we were meeting," he said.
To close the meal gap and feed all the hungry, Streinz said the food bank would need to double its food poundage distributed in Dubuque County and quadruple it in Jackson County.
Last year, it distributed a total of 1.5 million meals — a 22-percent increase over the prior year.
According to Miller, last year Map the Meal Gap statistics show 11,470 people in Dubuque County, including 3,720 children, do not have enough food and are missing 1.96 million meals per year. In Jackson County, 2,390 people, including 800 children, are missing 408,400 meals. The total Meal Gap for the two counties is 2.36 million meals.
Streinz said St. Stephen's considered various options but realized expanding its operation with added infrastructure would take away from feeding people. Meanwhile, River Bend already had the resources, including staff and technology, St. Stephen's would have needed to invest in, he said.
"I can't think of many boards that would say 'our mission is to accomplish this goal' and the best way to accomplish that is to merge with another organization," Miller said. "They selflessly made this decision because they thought it was what was best for hungry people..."
St. Stephen's full-time executive director Kathy Hutton and four part-time employees will become River Bend employees. The St. Stephen's board, which will eventually disband, will serve in an advisory capacity for the next year. Its treasurer Rob Leibfried will join River Bend's board.
Streinz said St. Steven's partner agencies — the food pantries, meal sites and other nonprofits — will benefit from the advantages of River Bend's larger warehouse and inventory as well as access to its online ordering system.
River Bend distributed more than 13.4 million meals to hungry people in 2017 across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.