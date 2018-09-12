Volunteers are needed for a cleanup of Duck Creek from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, with participants meeting in two locations, Northwest Park and Junge Park, Davenport.
Volunteers are needed to pick up debris next to, along, and in Duck Creek. Stream bank work consists of walking, bending and placing wastes in a bag for disposal and carries little hazard, according to a news release from the city of Davenport.
Cleanup from the waterway itself requires wading through water which may present slippery and other hazardous conditions.
As something new, the sponsors also are seeking volunteers with canoes to remove litter directly from the creek and take it to a disposal point. This will require extra effort.
Sponsors are hoping for up to 12 canoes, 24 volunteers to help with waterway efforts and up to 20 for stream bank work. People working in the creek must be 18 years of age or older, and must wear a personal flotation device in waters above the knee.
Volunteers should wear clothing appropriate for weather conditions and to get dirty. This means rubber boots, waders or old gym shoes and a personal flotation device as needed.