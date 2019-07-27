The parking lot at the Dugout Sports Complex in Davenport looked Saturday like it did in its heyday — packed with vehicles.
The 10-acre property with three ball diamonds, a bar/restaurant and everything that went into running and maintaining it were sold at auction Saturday.
An employee of Calamus, Iowa-based Dosland Auction Service said 95 people signed up for bidding numbers at the sale, which lasted for several hours.
The sets of bleachers that once framed the slow-pitch softball diamonds were moved to the parking lot and used to accommodate bidders and spectators.
The most recent owner of the Dugout, Jim Muhs, said it was "just time to hang it up."
After 20 years of running the venue, the 70-year-old said, he was ready to put his efforts into other areas.
And its founder, Jeff Heuer, said earlier this month that the Dugout had enjoyed its peak of popularity (especially the mid-1980s to mid-1990s) and no longer could compete with mega-complexes and an increased interest in other team sports.
Besides, Heuer said, beer leagues have become passe, and beer once was one of the biggest moneymakers at the complex.
The real estate sale price was $350,000. It currently is assessed at $195,750, according to Scott County records. The buyer's name has not be released yet.