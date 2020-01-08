Dungeons & Dragons. It's everywhere: D&D makes a resurgence in the Quad-Cities

Paladins, sorcerers and wizards unite. A new generation of players has become ensorcelled by the fantasy role-playing board game “Dungeons & Dragons.”
You don’t need to be familiar with the game to figure out “ensorcelled” means charmed or be-smitten. Longtime players and newcomers will tell you the game, first published in 1974, is making a new resurgence with players of all ages, especially younger players.
A D&D club is in play at a junior high
Ann Martin, Davenport, a seventh-grade science teacher at Pleasant Valley Junior High School, LeClaire, sees the trend first-hand, both as a player and an educator.
Some years ago, “I was bored and lonely and looking for friends, and I had a friend who had a group that played D&D,” she said. “I was looking for something to do that would introduce me to new people.”
Martin attended the game at a home in Davenport, where John Martin was dungeon master. She married him in 2005.
“I like the storytelling component,” Martin said. “I enjoy the storytelling of it. I like having people to talk to and things to do. “
“Because I married the dungeon master, it’s part of our life,” she said. “We only play about every other weekend now, so that we could do other things on Saturday night occasionally.”
Martin is among teachers at the school who run clubs. ‘I had run an anime club last year, but it started dying off,” she said. Because she is working on her master’s degree, she figured she’d just run the recycling club and take the extra time to work on the degree.
“At PV I am the resident nerd teacher,” she says. “If you’re looking for a coach kind of teacher, there are tons of those. But if you’re looking for your nerd, I’m what they’ve got at the junior high. I go to all the Marvel movies. I watch all the science-fiction shows. If there’s a nerdy hobby that some kid’s into, I’m the one they’re going to talk to, whether it’s my nerd-dom or not.”
One student pushed hard for a D&D club, and Martin agreed to run it twice a week. “The first meeting, we had 17 kids show up,” she said.
The game involves dice, including polyhedral dice, so Martin and her husband dug through their dice collection to provide them to the club. Additionally, Martin received 25 sets of dice donated from Die Hard Dice.
The game is challenging, she said. “It’s kind of like ‘Risk,’ where you have to put together strategy to solve a problem."
Learning social skills, strategy
“It attracts some students that sometimes have a hard time fitting in,” Martin said. “It gives them opportunities to practice social skills: What would I do in this situation? What can I do in this situation that would provide our team with success?”
It's also good for learning about strategy, and for kids who are storytellers, she said.
"They can design their own ‘home brew’ adventures," Martin said. "You take some of the universe ideas, and then you write a story based on the things that are already in the universe.”
Coincidentally – or maybe not – Martin’s master’s degree will be in differentiated instruction. “When you have to teach the same lesson but you’re trying to teach to a wide variety of students, so you try to teach that same lesson in a wide variety of ways at the same time to ‘catch’ as many students as you can help them learn the material.”
They may not realize they’re learning, but they acknowledge they are having a great time as soon as they walk in the classroom door. The word “din” could be applied, with students taking seats, talking stories, all excited to play again.
Gavin Streets Wood of Bettendorf is among the players. “My father brought me into it a year ago,” he said.
Alexander Birdsell of Bettendorf is a notable presence in the room: He started the club, but couldn’t play at first because he was committed to football.
“I joined the first day of this club,” said Lalo Riojas of Bettendorf. “Alex taught me how to play the game. He showed me the players' handbook.”
When he was younger he made up stories. Now he does it again using the template of D&D and a game-making app.
Lillith Brown, of Bettendorf, wondered what the characters on the Netflix series “Stranger Things” were playing, and asked her mom about it. “I got interested because I love role-play,” she said.
The show, set in the early 1980s, features characters who play D&D.
“I heard about it and thought it sounded like fun,” said Joshua Skaja of LeClaire. He, too, learned of it from “Stranger Things.”
“I get to choose my character’s decisions. I get to be a hero or a villain,” he said.
Not all newbies are kids
Brandon Dorris, 27, of Muscatine, is among the newer D&D aficionados in the Quad-Cities.
He has played about nine months.
“I have more of a history in video games,” said Dorris, who was drawn to the role-playing element.
“A friend of mine told me offhandedly he played D&D with another group of friends,” Dorris said. “It was easy to get hooked.”
Dorris read about the history of the game. “There was a very steep learning curve when it first came out,” he said. Newer versions have streamlined the game.
“You don’t have to follow strict fantasy tropes anymore,” said Dorris, an account manager at Lee Agency, who usually plays every other weekend. “You can make up your own game world in a weekend.”
The veterans welcome new blood
“Younger people are playing D&D partially due to nerd culture becoming more widely accepted, and partially to do with the success of ‘Stranger Things,’ which has gained a large following and has much of its lore centered in D&D,” said dungeon master Vickie Underwood, Davenport, who has played for about two years.
The people who participate keep her coming back, she said.
Linda Roelens, 49, of Rock Island also has played about two years. “I had always wanted to learn to play D&D in high school. Back in the 1980s D&D was predominantly played by boys. I didn’t know any girl who played," she said. “My husband’s friend just happens to run a D&D group so I asked if we could join. And that’s how my husband and I both began to play.”
D&D: A family night out
“The game has had a massive resurgence,” said Dave Williamson, proprietor of Games + 1, Davenport. His shop, which sells games, figures and all the accoutrements of gaming, is filled not only with games of all kinds but also tables and chairs where visitors can play.
Lots of families play D&D together at the shop and at other stores that host game nights around the Quad-Cities.
"'Big Bang Theory' and other shows like 'Stranger Things' have driven the public perception of it as not scary or bad,” he said.
Gunter Schleuter, of Rock Island, has played D&D since 1994. "At present I play my personal group every other week and run a game as a guest DM once or twice a month," he said.
"I think the spike in interest is because there are so few opportunities to have genuine face-to-face time with people," he said. "D&D has the added benefit of being able to be yourself, with the more introverted and shy players really being able to build confidence.
It also rewards creative thinking, which can’t be said for most screen-time activities." New players seek a positive friend group, or something that gets them out of the house, "or lets them be a super-fan."
