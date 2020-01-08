Dungeons & Dragons. It's everywhere: D&D makes a resurgence in the Quad-Cities

It's also good for learning about strategy, and for kids who are storytellers, she said.

"They can design their own ‘home brew’ adventures," Martin said. "You take some of the universe ideas, and then you write a story based on the things that are already in the universe.”

Coincidentally – or maybe not – Martin’s master’s degree will be in differentiated instruction. “When you have to teach the same lesson but you’re trying to teach to a wide variety of students, so you try to teach that same lesson in a wide variety of ways at the same time to ‘catch’ as many students as you can help them learn the material.”

They may not realize they’re learning, but they acknowledge they are having a great time as soon as they walk in the classroom door. The word “din” could be applied, with students taking seats, talking stories, all excited to play again.

Gavin Streets Wood of Bettendorf is among the players. “My father brought me into it a year ago,” he said.

Alexander Birdsell of Bettendorf is a notable presence in the room: He started the club, but couldn’t play at first because he was committed to football.