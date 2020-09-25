Duo sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth in Illinois Quad-Cities in 2018

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A California man and a Maquon, Illinois, man were both given federal prison sentences this week for trafficking methamphetamine and cannabis in the Quad-Cities and Knox County, Illinois, in 2018.

According to a news release, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Gustavo R. Sandoval, of California, to 17 ½ years in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons during a Tuesday hearing within the U.S. District Courthouse in Davenport. That sentence was for conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of meth from about June 2018 to about November 2018.

Federal sentences are to be served at 85% and Sandoval has been in custody since his arrest in October 2018. Also charged in the case was Ryan D. Mehaffy, 32, of Maquon, Illinois, who received a six-year federal prison sentence also on Tuesday from Judge Darrow.

Federal prosecutors said Sandoval organized and “led Mehaffy in a drug conspiracy involving shipments of kilograms of actual meth and marijuana from California to Central Illinois. Sandoval also traveled to Central Illinois on several occasions to threaten co-conspirators, collect debts, take drug orders and to deliver drugs,” federal officials wrote in a news release.

The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the matter.

