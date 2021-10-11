Duplexes planned for the Quarter in East Moline

A developer is planning to build duplexes in the Quarter in East Moline, a piece of land where development has proved elusive for the city.
The East Moline City Council saw preliminary plans last week for 38 duplexes intended for the subdivision development along Beacon Harbor Parkway. Construction won’t begin until a development agreement among all parties is hammered out.
These early plans include two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplexes built on slabs and sold for under $200,000, said developer Brad Bagby of B&L Development. The units are expected to be between 1,300 and 1,400 square feet, he said. They would be very close to the riverfront and the bike trail system.
“We're hoping to break ground before this year is over,” Bagby said. “We're coming into winter, but the ideal timeline is ASAP.”
Split into two subdivisions, the first would include 18 units between Beacon Harbor and another subdivision on Beacon Harbor Parkway. Plans for the second include 20 units further west on Beacon Harbor Parkway.
The development, barring any unforeseen complications, will be completed after more than 20 years of attempted projects.
John Deere gifted the land to REDEEM, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting economic development in East Moline, in 1998, said REDEEM’s Executive Vice President Tim Knanishu.
At that time, the city looked at developer plans for a 30,000 square-foot office complex, public marina, retail space, a restaurant, and a working lighthouse at the foot of it all that could be seen from the I-74 bridge.
It didn’t work out.
In 2007, just before the Great Recession, the Gateway Park Riverfront Condominiums project promised three five-story buildings with 45 total units with guaranteed river views.
That also fell through.
But Bagby and Knanishu expressed confidence this most recent deal would be different.
Knanishu said in 2007, before he was hired as executive director, the announcement was "probably premature." He said at the time it was announced there wasn't yet a development agreement and later developers ran into issues with financing and increased construction costs.
Asked what made the difference Knanishu said: "The developers. And the product is, I think, better suited for today’s market.
"What happened 14 years ago has nothing to do with today," he continued.
“I think everybody chipped in,” Bagby said, referring to the city, REDEEM, and the developers.
“I think for one reason or another, the projects in the past just didn't work, whether it was because of the developer or because they were asking for too much money or the timing wasn't right or it wasn't the right kind of project. I think this kind of project is well suited for that area, the timing is right, and all the parties came together. And probably a little bit of luck, too.”
Bagby said before the pandemic, East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman mentioned to him that the city was trying to resurrect the possibility of a development at the Quarter. Interested, Bagby proposed a simple residential development.
“There was interest right away and so we started working on it,” Bagby said. “Things were running along pretty smooth and then COVID happened and, like everything else in this world, it kind of fizzled out.”
About a year later, he and Larry Anderson, a developer who was one of the more recent leaders of The Bend development in East Moline, decided to partner for the Quarter project. At the same time, the pandemic appeared to begin to subside, and the project came back to the table, Bagby said.
A final development agreement is still in the works between the developer (B&L Development), REDEEM, and the city, East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner wrote in an email.
“At the present time we only have a rough (very rough) draft,” Maxeiner wrote of the development agreement.
“It will likely be November before we get the agreement to the Board,” Maxeiner added.
The preliminary and final plats for the Quarter development may be approved by the city council before then, Maxeiner wrote, but work won’t start until the development agreement is in place.
Bagby said he believed a lot of interest in the housing would be from seniors and young professionals looking for an affordable place in a location with recreational amenities nearby.
“Everybody's interested, so it's looking like it's going to be a great project,” Bagby said. “We're all pretty excited about it.”