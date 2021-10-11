Duplexes planned for the Quarter in East Moline

“I think everybody chipped in,” Bagby said, referring to the city, REDEEM, and the developers.

“I think for one reason or another, the projects in the past just didn't work, whether it was because of the developer or because they were asking for too much money or the timing wasn't right or it wasn't the right kind of project. I think this kind of project is well suited for that area, the timing is right, and all the parties came together. And probably a little bit of luck, too.”

Bagby said before the pandemic, East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman mentioned to him that the city was trying to resurrect the possibility of a development at the Quarter. Interested, Bagby proposed a simple residential development.

“There was interest right away and so we started working on it,” Bagby said. “Things were running along pretty smooth and then COVID happened and, like everything else in this world, it kind of fizzled out.”