U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, took President Donald Trump’s White House to task Tuesday for not allowing the FBI to investigate the sexual assault allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford.
Durbin spoke before about 40 people who attended a fundraiser for Illinois State Senate hopeful Gregg Johnson, a candidate for the state’s 36th District.
“Go back 27 years,” Durbin said. “What happened when Anita Hill submitted a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee? The chairman of the Committee, Joe Biden, a Democrat, turned the letter over immediately to the White House.
“The White House general counsel, C. Boyden Gray, immediately called for an FBI investigation on the same day; the same day,” Durbin said. The senate voted by unanimous consent, “Democrats and Republicans, to suspend any vote on the nomination of Clarence Thomas until the FBI investigation and a hearing were completed,” he added.
“We need to turn the matter over to the FBI,” Durbin said of the process at this point. “That seems to me the right way to do it.
“We can’t do that as senators,” he said. “That’s not my job. The FBI has that responsibility and the resources to do it right. When it comes to calling in people, taking witness statements and following up on various leads they’re the agency to do it.
Durbin said the Senate cannot activate the FBI and that the White House has said the FBI will not look into the matter.
If the FBI took over the investigation, the Senate would have information on which it could rely. Then both Kavanaugh and Ford would come in and answer questions, the senator said.
“And then let us decide, let the public, let America decide and be a part of this process,” he said.
Durbin said that situation is very fluid and changing almost by the hour.
There was supposed to be a hearing Monday at which Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee overseeing the hearings for President Trump's nominee, would hear from both Kavanaugh and Ford.
Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, and Ford has said she wants an FBI investigation before the Senate holds any hearings.
Should there be a meeting Monday, Durbin said there has been debate back and forth about who would testify.
“We obviously have Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford, and a third person whom Dr. Ford identified as an eye witness,” Durbin said. That third person is Mark Judge, a high school classmate of the nominee who Ford said was present at the party where the alleged groping took place.
But Durbin said that Grassley will not allow the alleged witness to testify, adding, “I think that’s wrong, it’s a joke.”
Durbin said he thinks there will be some kind of a hearing Monday, but he does not know who it all will involve.
Durbin said Grassley has not defined what the procedures for any hearing will be. "Historically the minority party is given a witness at a hearing, but at this point Sen. Grassley has not spelled out any opportunity to invite any other witnesses. We're still waiting for the rules."
Grassley’s office released a statement Tuesday night.
“Nobody should be subject to threats and intimidation, and Dr. Ford is no exception. These are serious allegations and Dr. Ford deserves to be heard,” Grassley said.
“Immediately after learning of Dr. Ford’s identity from news reports Sunday, committee staff started working to gather facts related to her claims,” he said.
“We’ve offered Dr. Ford the opportunity to share her story with the committee, as her attorney said yesterday she was willing to do. We offered her a public or a private hearing as well as staff-led interviews, whichever makes her most comfortable,” Grassley said.
“The invitation for Monday still stands,” he said.
“Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events,” he said. “Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay.”
Contrary to suggestions by Dr. Ford’s attorneys, the committee had no plans to place Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh on a panel together and never indicated plans to do so, he added.
Grassley’s staff has offered Dr. Ford multiple dates as well as a choice of providing information in a public or private setting.
According to the statement, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, first received a letter with allegations against Kavanaugh from Dr. Ford in July. “However, Feinstein neglected to notify Committee Republicans of the letter until the day of the first Committee markup, six weeks after receiving the letter and well after the vetting and hearing process had concluded,” according to the statement. Feinstein referred the letter to the FBI, which added it to Kavanaugh’s background investigation file. She should have treated these allegations seriously, as Grassley has done, in immediately acting upon hearing of them.
The statement goes on to say that the FBI has indicated to the committee and in public statements that it considers the matter closed. The FBI does not make credibility determinations. The FBI provides information on a confidential basis in order for decision makers to determine an individual’s suitability, Republicans contend.
According to the statement, Grassley’s staff has sought to work with the Democratic staff to reach out to relevant witnesses. The Democratic staff declined to participate in a follow-up call with Judge Kavanaugh Monday regarding these allegations. And they have declined to join efforts to conduct a bipartisan investigation of the allegations, the senator said.