During closure, Q-C Botanical Center expanded Children's Garden with Lake Itasca

And the center made the most of its outdoor space where capacity limits weren't as restrictive as indoors. It hosted a capacity-controlled Art in the Garden event in summer and its Winter Nights, Winter Lights display over the holidays drew more than 10,000 guests — slightly more than last year — and brought in more than $60,000.

These were bright spots in a year in which the center was hard hit by pandemic fallout.

Overall, the center experienced a 70% drop in its typical annual attendance of 45,000 (this includes people at weddings, receptions and meetings) and a 50% drop in earned income that includes admissions, educational and group tours and rentals, Porter said.

And, from now through the end of March, the center is closed again with the exception of Saturdays, when the gift shop and outdoor gardens are open.

Because rentals typically account for 30-35% of the center's earned income, the beginning of the shutdown in March was a particularly frantic time.

Events were canceled or rescheduled, then canceled again. Overall, 27 wedding ceremonies-receptions were cancelled or rescheduled and an additional 140 events (meetings, dinners, showers) were canceled through the end of the year, Porter said.