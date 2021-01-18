During closure, Q-C Botanical Center expanded Children's Garden with Lake Itasca

When the Children's Garden at the Quad-City Botanical Center reopens — hopefully May 8 — visitors to the Rock Island center will be able to explore a brand-new headwaters of the Mississippi River exhibit.
While the garden was closed all last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a natural pond representing Lake Itasca in Minnesota was installed by Valley Construction, Rock Island, with work wrapping up in October.
Money for the $720,000 project had been raised previously, including a $520,000 Illinois Museums grant via the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Ami Porter, executive director, said.
Other improvements implemented by the Rock Island center during the pandemic-induced restrictions included replacement of the side wall panels of the events canopy and installation of a more efficient heating and cooling system. Six HVAC units on the center building also were replaced, Porter said.
And the center made the most of its outdoor space where capacity limits weren't as restrictive as indoors. It hosted a capacity-controlled Art in the Garden event in summer and its Winter Nights, Winter Lights display over the holidays drew more than 10,000 guests — slightly more than last year — and brought in more than $60,000.
These were bright spots in a year in which the center was hard hit by pandemic fallout.
Overall, the center experienced a 70% drop in its typical annual attendance of 45,000 (this includes people at weddings, receptions and meetings) and a 50% drop in earned income that includes admissions, educational and group tours and rentals, Porter said.
And, from now through the end of March, the center is closed again with the exception of Saturdays, when the gift shop and outdoor gardens are open.
Because rentals typically account for 30-35% of the center's earned income, the beginning of the shutdown in March was a particularly frantic time.
Events were canceled or rescheduled, then canceled again. Overall, 27 wedding ceremonies-receptions were cancelled or rescheduled and an additional 140 events (meetings, dinners, showers) were canceled through the end of the year, Porter said.
Some rental income has returned with small weddings, baby showers and other events under 50 people that are socially distanced, and the center was able to offer small, capacity-controlled summer camps outdoors.
But rentals still aren't back in force and school field trips and group tours — the educational component of the center's mission — dried up last spring when schools closed, and they have not resumed.
As with other Q-C cultural institutions, the center has survived with its own reduced earned income of about $254,000, $84,000 in donations and a total of $430,353 in grants, of which $110,000 was designated for COVID-19-related expenses.
Grants, both restricted and non-restricted, came from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, the Doris and Victor Day Foundation, the city of Rock Island, the Tri-City Garden Club, the Moline Foundation, the Rock Island Community Foundation, the Woodward Trust, the Regional Development Authority, the Scott County Regional Authority, the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Hunt and Diane Harris Family Foundation.
In addition, the center received $69,000 from the Payroll Protection Plan of the federal CARES Act, and a business interruption grant of $150,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, a huge boost, Porter said.
It also received a $150,000 disaster loan from the Illinois Small Business Administration, but that has to be paid back. "While it helped us move through COVID, it is a liability for the gardens," Porter said.
Porter will leave her position in May to join her husband who retired a year ago to Wisconsin, but the board hopes to have a replacement onboard by then.
Despite all the obstacles of 2020, the center is "in a stable position for further recovery and growth" as a new director comes onboard, she said.
And staffing has remained steady with the exception of the educator, who left for another job in July. That position will be left open until education programs return.
"I can't say enough about how much the community has helped us get through these really difficult times," Porter said.
Support of the Winter Nights, Winter Lights display, for example, "didn't waver despite the challenges. We were able to meet all the mandate requirements — masking, controlling guest and group count, limiting touch points, and staying outdoors to stay safe.
"It makes a person feel humbled but also joyous. It helps me understand how important these gardens are to the Quad-City community.
"All in all, all I can say is thank you."