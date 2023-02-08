A liquor license application denied, increasing the number of liquor licenses, and dwelling units fail to pass Moline City Council.

After months of public input and discuss, the accessory dwelling unit ordinance failed to pass unanimously. The ordinance faced opposition from residents and the planning commission due to parking, inspection, and overall zoning concerns.

Planning Commission Chair Vicki Graves spoke during public comment, urging the Council to vote against it with the recommendation of scraping it and going back to the drawing board. At the January council meeting, several amendments were made to the ADU ordinance but Graves said the changes do not fix the problems surrounding parking and enforcement.

"An alternative would be to go back to what the planning commission proposed in summer 2022 which is to allow for extended family members of the property owners," she said.

Based on the recommendation from the liquor commission, the Council denied a liquor license with a tobacco license for a potential store that would specialize in counterculture-related clothing, accessories, and lifestyle merchandise at 4301 Avenue of the Cities. Liquor and tobacco sales were expected to account for about 50 percent of the annual revenue.

The application denial sparked a conversation and vote regarding whether or not to increase the amount of Class C licenses — packaged sales only —required for those wishing to sell liquor. The city currently allows 37 under Class C licenses.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, who chairs the liquor commission, said she denied the request and urged the Council also to deny it since there is a similar store not far from the requested property and wants to see stores that aren't catering to smoking and alcohol use.

"I got feedback from residents that are concerned the only types of stores that are opening are places that cater to smoking or alcohol," Rayapati said.

A dispensary in the former Aldi grocery store at 2727 Avenue of the Cities is set to open come spring.

With the new dispensary, Rayapati said, there is an increase of people wanting to have similar industries and that Council needs to have a further discussion about licensing for these places and how many should be allowed, and where they should go.

Ald. Michael Waldron, 7th ward, said with the city allowing dispensaries this shouldn't come as a surprise that more of these businesses want to locate near it.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg that you're going to have to face in the next few years," he said.

The Council voted against increasing licenses and asked city staff for additional information about how many tobacco and liquor stores have popped up in the same general areas around town.