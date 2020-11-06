E. 53rd Street traffic to shift next week as road work continues

Beginning Monday, traffic on E. 53rd will switch to the north side between Brady Street and Tremont Avenue to allow road crews to lay asphalt to the south.

The final surface course of asphalt could be applied in the next two weeks, requiring "an unavoidable one to two day closure to all traffic on E. 53rd," according to the city of Davenport.

"Stay alert when traveling this construction zone and watch for changing traffic control as work on various segments begins to button up," according to a city Facebook post.

Other city traffic updates include:

The closure of Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue for reinforcement work.The stretch of roadway may not re-open until Nov. 16 at the earliest. Once complete, Veterans Memorial will close just west of Jersey Ridge and sections of Jersey Ridge north and south of Veterans Memorial for additional reinforcement work required by the Iowa Department of Transportation. All work is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 25, according to the city. During closures, motorists should use E. 53rd Street or Kimberly Road as an alternate route.

The closure of the right eastbound land of River Drive between Brady and Perry streets for underground utility work beginning Monday and lasting through Nov. 27.

