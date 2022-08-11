E-bikes gaining popularity as people return to cycling

E-bikes are bringing more people back onto the trails, offering an easier — and sometimes more cost effective — ride than a traditional bike.

Mark Hendricks sells new bikes alongside modifying them from his post in Ruby's Beers, Bikes and Brats, but around 85% of his work is converting traditional bicycles into e-bikes. Many people already have a bike they love, he said, and would rather keep it with updates than buy a whole new bike.

Locally, the e-bike trend has gained popularity in the last couple of years, but Hendricks said he's seen cyclists enjoying them around the U.S. for almost 50 years.

He attributes the rise in e-bike purchases to the ease they bring for comparable prices to a traditional bicycle.

"More and more people are finding it hard to buy the quality of bike necessary to ride very far and enjoy themselves," Hendricks said. "For the same kind of money they can have an e-bike that will take them anywhere and everywhere they want."

Converting a traditional bike into an e-bike is simpler than it may sound — Hendricks removes the crank, replaces it with a motor and adds on a battery. Special brakes aren’t needed as long as the bike is of good make.

Rising gas prices and inflation haven't caused an uptick in people purchasing or converting to e-bikes, Hendricks said, but more people have been using them as their main mode of transportation, rather than a leisure activity.

Quad Cities Bicycle Club member Kathy Storm got her e-bike two years ago, and has put 6,000 miles on it. An avid cyclist, Storm noticed that she was starting to slow down, and got her e-bike to deal with the frustration of being left behind on rides.

"They've gotten more people back into riding," Storm said. "People who had run into health problems or given up with trying to keep up with their friends or a spouse or significant other, they can now keep back up with those folks."

She also knows people who use e-bikes as their primary mode of transportation — eliminating the need for a car.

According to Iowa law, low-power e-bikes are allowed wherever traditional bikes are, but they must follow all speed limits. The speed limit for trails and multi-purpose paths is 15 miles-per-hour, Hendricks said.

That speed limit applies to traditional bikes as well as e-bikes — a rule not everyone follows, Hendricks said. Some cyclists will speed on trails, creating an unsafe environment for pedestrians and other cyclists.

Cyclists training for races and other competitions shouldn’t do so on trails, he said.

“An e-bike is there to make traditional cycling easier, more convenient and accessible, a lot of people couldn't ride a traditional bike,” Hendricks said. “It is not to make cycling faster.”