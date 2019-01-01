If you have attended a Quad-City worship service or college choir performance, chances are you have heard Sheila Doak play the piano or the organ.
Doak, 46, of Rock Island, has six part-time jobs, all of which involve playing a keyboard instrument.
She never dreamed she would be this versatile.
“I thought I was going to be a Catholic musician all my life,” she said. "At one time, I had no confidence that I could understand another church’s music.”
But she has what she calls “three church jobs” playing for Our Lady of Guadalupe in Silvis; 15th Avenue Christian Church in Rock Island; and Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, and she accompanies the choirs at Augustana College, Rock Island, and St. Ambrose University, Davenport. That’s in addition to giving private piano lessons. And occasionally playing for weddings and funerals.
Doak, born and raised a Catholic, is still a practicing Catholic. She attends Our Lady of Guadalupe, but her family belongs to Sacred Heart in Moline for sacramental purposes, she said.
Doak earned a bachelor of music in piano performance degree from Northwestern University, but never wanted to be a full-time performing pianist. She didn’t want to be a professor either. “They travel too much. I knew then, even with a piano degree, that I wanted to be a church musician. I’ve been a church organist and pianist since the age of 12, when my mother trained me to be her occasional substitute at St. Mary’s in Rock Island. I started working at St. Joseph’s when I was 14, and St. Pius when I was 16."
In college, she was the organist and choir accompanist until the choir director tuned the job over to her during her junior year.
She met her husband, Olivet Jagusah, 60, who is from Nigeria, at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, where he was working on his doctoral degree in education. They were married in 1997.
In the meantime, Doak attended a Catholic Church musicians conference and heard a presentation about world music. She realized “Music is music everywhere,” and she felt more comfortable with the idea of branching out as a musician.
When the family lived in Charleston, Illinois, where Jagusah taught, Doak received a call to help at the Episcopal church in Mattoon, Illinois.
“That was my first non-Catholic experience,” she said. “I was just a part-time organist. I didn’t have to choose the hymns, and I didn’t have to direct the choir.”
“In the Catholic church, they’ll let you play an instrumental if you want to, but you’re not required to play a prelude or postlude," she explained. "And the rest of the service is all congregational singing.”
On the other hand, “Episcopalians wanted a prelude or postlude every week, and had to have instrumental music to cover communion. I had to brush up a little bit for that. “
Eventually, Jagusah began teaching online for Walden University, and the family returned to Rock Island, where Doak’s parents live. Doak played for St. Mary’s in East Moline until it closed.
The couple has six children, Joseph, 20; MoAde, 18; Ann, 16; Catherine, 15; Charlie, 13; and Peggy, 10. She began to direct the choir and Sunday services at 15th Avenue when Peggy was six weeks old.
Her husband travels between the Quad-Cities and Nigeria, to help with political campaigns there and for academic positions. While he is in Nigeria, she has wonderful support from family and friends, she said.
After a call from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, she became director of music there for seven years. “This was piano only,” she said. “Some of the hymn tunes are the same as the Christian church, but not a whole lot. They wanted more classical and some jazz."
Then the Good Shepherd position was posted on the bulletin board outside her door at Augustana. That’s how she started her most recent responsibilities.
“If you add them all up, I work about 50 hours a week on the books. But there is travel time between jobs, sometimes seven to 10 hours a week at Augie, sometimes it’s five, sometimes it’s 10.”
“I couldn't begin to count all the unique pieces I have in my accompanying bag of Augie and Ambrose choir pieces and vocal and instrumental pieces I'm working on for student recitals,” Doak said. “It's a stack probably a foot tall.”
“This is the thing about my life right now: I really don’t want to change it,” Doak said. “Each one of these jobs requires a different skill – a different piece of me that I love to do.” If she gave up all the craziness, she wouldn’t get to do what she loves, she said.
“I’m performing constantly,” she said. “And I don’t’ consider church music performance. It’s worship.”
"At Ambrose and Augie, I have performances two or three times a week. I get to express myself at the piano.” A plus is that she doesn’t have to memorize the music and gets to work with great musicians.
She attends some concerts to support the people with whom she works. Her other listening usually is devoted to talk radio or recorded books. “I don’t often actually listen to music unless I’m performing it,” she said.
When she does make time to listen to recorded music, “It’s almost exclusively Bing Crosby or maybe Susan Boyle for solace and comfort,” she said. “Her voice is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever heard, outside of Bing Crosby.”