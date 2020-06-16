Eagle View hospital in Bettendorf will offer new mental health options

"I just feel like this (Eagle View) is the missing piece."

The for-profit hospital owned by Tennessee-based Strategic Behavioral Health Care first announced its intention to build in Iowa five years ago. It was met with some opposition, namely the area's two existing hospitals, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System, that also provide mental health services.

Representatives said the for-profit hospital would siphon off patients with good insurance, leaving them with people who have limited ability to pay, thereby crippling their programs. They also said they could provide the care that is needed.

To get the go-ahead to build, Strategic Behavioral Health needed approval from the Iowa State Health Facilities Council. After long hearings and delays, the OK came in July 2017.

On Tuesday, standing in a white tent in the Eagle View parking lot, Mike Garone, vice president of business development for Strategic Behavioral Health, thanked all the mental health providers in the community, including Robert Young Mental Health Center, affiliated with Trinity, Genesis Health System and Vera French Mental Health Center.

"It's important to us for you to know we will look forward to working with you," he said.