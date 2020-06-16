Eagle View hospital in Bettendorf will offer new mental health options

About 75 to 100 people gathered Tuesday morning in Bettendorf for a ribbon-cutting at the Quad-Cities' only free-standing psychiatric hospital, Eagle View Behavioral Health.
The 72-bed facility that cost more than $15 million to build is located at 770 Tanglefoot Lane, off Utica Ridge Road. It will accept its first patients on Wednesday, beginning with adults, but care for children, adolescents and senior adults, as well as substance abuse programming, will soon follow.
Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball and Lori Elam, CEO of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region, all spoke of the need for additional mental health treatment and care options in the area and how Eagle View will provide the missing piece.
The hospital offers inpatient hospitalization, a partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program.
"Our officers deal with mental health every single day," Kimball said. "Our jails are full with mentally ill people, and that's not the best place for them. Taking them to the emergency room isn't the place for them.
"I just feel like this (Eagle View) is the missing piece."
The for-profit hospital owned by Tennessee-based Strategic Behavioral Health Care first announced its intention to build in Iowa five years ago. It was met with some opposition, namely the area's two existing hospitals, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System, that also provide mental health services.
Representatives said the for-profit hospital would siphon off patients with good insurance, leaving them with people who have limited ability to pay, thereby crippling their programs. They also said they could provide the care that is needed.
To get the go-ahead to build, Strategic Behavioral Health needed approval from the Iowa State Health Facilities Council. After long hearings and delays, the OK came in July 2017.
On Tuesday, standing in a white tent in the Eagle View parking lot, Mike Garone, vice president of business development for Strategic Behavioral Health, thanked all the mental health providers in the community, including Robert Young Mental Health Center, affiliated with Trinity, Genesis Health System and Vera French Mental Health Center.
"It's important to us for you to know we will look forward to working with you," he said.
Tony Knobbe, chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, wished the hospital well.
"We all pray for your success to provide compassionate care and to fold yourself into this community and to earn just enough to pay it forward," he said.
Closing remarks were made by Eagle View CEO Douglas Kern, who previously was administrator of a state-run, 260-bed, 10-unit behavioral health care hospital in Northfield, Ohio, with a staff of 500.
"We're ready and set to start," he said. "And now the real work begins."
