A video from the Arconic Eaglecam shows what may be an intruder forcing eaglet Kay out of the nest shared by Liberty and Justice on Saturday.

While John Riches, Community Relations Manager for Arconic, says he thinks either Liberty or Justice may have forced Kay out, Tammy Yarger of Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab in Kewanee disagrees.

“I firmly believe it was an intruder,” Yarger said Tuesday after her colleagues went to try to check on Kay.

“Sometimes in situations like that the parents have to fight for the baby or self-preserve," she said. "I think in this case he or she chose to self-preserve.”

Kay was on the ground Saturday, and Yarger and the team from Capitol went out Saturday and Sunday to check on her.

Yarger added, that based on Kay’s size, she’s pretty sure the eaglet is female. Female eagles are bigger than the males.

Riches said Kay was pushed from the nest Saturday morning. He said he thought if the eagle pushing Kay out of the nest was an intruder, “the other parent would have been going crazy.”

“Unlike some years, I haven’t seen any intruder stuff going on,” he said. “They (Liberty and Justice) had a pretty quiet year of having to protect everything.”

However, Yarger said intruders go into other nests, “because there may be food there or they try to establish dominance if there is a mate missing. It may have been another male trying to establish his place there and got into a squabble with the baby.”

Yarger said they checked on Kay on Saturday and Sunday and she was fine. “When we went out Sunday we checked her all over and she was fine.”

It is suspected that Kay was hiding in the tall grass on Tuesday as Liberty and Justice have been around feeding her.

“We saw the parents,” Yarger said.

Both Yarger and Riches said Kay was about 8 weeks old.

“She’s a little shy of branching and flight,” Yarger said, adding that branching is when birds fly or hop from one branch to another as they gain strength and coordination for flight.

Riches said he had seen Kay stretching and flapping her wings.

Kay hatched about April 10. Liberty and Justice were caring for two eggs this season, but only Kay hatched. The other egg failed to thrive.

Yarger said eagles mated for life, but if one of the mates were lost, the surviving eagle would find a replacement.

Liberty and Justice made their home at Arconic's manufacturing plant in Riverdale in 2009. Kay is the 19th eaglet the pair have hatched.

Kay is named after former Arconic Business Unit President Kay Meggers, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2022.

"Meggers was a big fan of the Arconic eagles and loved to show them off to other leaders, customers and friends," Riches said.

The last eaglets to hatch were in 2020. There were no eaglets in 2021 or 2022.

The eaglets born and named since 2011 are:

2011 — Freedom.

2012 — Spirit, Faith, Hope.

2013 — Honor, Glory.

2014 — Rudy (named for Davenport Police Sgt. Kevin "Rudy" Marxen, who died that year).

2015 — No eaglets.

2016 — Star, Sky.

2017 — Mercury, Gemini, Apollo.

2018 — No eaglets.

2019 — Windy, Storm.

2020 — Analiese (named for Riverdale Firefighter Analiese Chapman, who died of cystic fibrosis that year.), Terry (named for a Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle, who died in a car crash).