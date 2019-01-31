Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire early this morning that damaged a home in Clinton.
Firefighters were called at 1:06 a.m., Thursday, to 2309 N. 6th St., for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival at the two-story home, firefighters found a fire at the rear of the building that extended to the second floor.
Twelve firefighters, a battalion chief, two engines, a ladder truck and three ambulances responded to the fire.
A second alarm brought five more firefighters from Fulton, Ill., with 11 more firefighters, two battalion chiefs and a safety officers called in the third alarm.
All occupants of the house were able to safely exit the building before firefighters arrived.
The fire was contained to the rear of the home and was brought under control at 2:50 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.