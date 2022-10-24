Early morning weekend fire damages Bettendorf home

An early-morning fire Sunday damaged a Bettendorf home, though there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters responded at 1:36 a.m. to a home at 2527 Brambleberry Court and found heavy flames on the outside back of the residence, according to a news release. Two people were in the home at the time the fire started, but they already were outside when the fire department arrived, according to information supplied by the City of Bettendorf.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes and fire units were on scene until about 4:15 a.m. ensuring it was completely out, the city said.

The home had fire and smoke damage in the basement, the first floor, the second floor, attic and on the exterior, a news release states.

A damage estimate was not yet available, and the cause still was under investigation Monday.

The Davenport and Rock Island Arsenal departments assisted with the fire, the release states. Medic Ambulance and MidAmerican Energy also assisted firefighters at the scene.